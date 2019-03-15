Gulf Keystone Petroleum (GKP) Given “Buy” Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Gulf Keystone Petroleum (LON:GKP) in a report published on Monday morning.

LON GKP opened at GBX 255 ($3.33) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $584.77 million and a PE ratio of 14.66. Gulf Keystone Petroleum has a 12 month low of GBX 116.20 ($1.52) and a 12 month high of GBX 303.50 ($3.97).

Get Gulf Keystone Petroleum alerts:

About Gulf Keystone Petroleum

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and production of oil and gas properties in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, the Republic of Algeria, and the United Kingdom. The company's principal asset is Shaikan block that covers an area of 283 square kilometers located north-west of Erbil.

Featured Article: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Gulf Keystone Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gulf Keystone Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.