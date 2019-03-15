GSA Capital Partners LLP Invests $463,000 in Wynn Resorts, Limited (WYNN)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,678 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WYNN. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $369,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 310,618 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $39,467,000 after purchasing an additional 4,764 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 17.9% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 73,253 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $9,306,000 after purchasing an additional 11,107 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 394.8% during the third quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 6,422 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 5,124 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 372.3% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 35,300 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $4,485,000 after purchasing an additional 27,826 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WYNN. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a report on Thursday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.94.

Shares of WYNN opened at $115.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.70. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a one year low of $90.06 and a one year high of $202.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.19.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The casino operator reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Wynn Resorts had a return on equity of 47.05% and a net margin of 8.70%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 15th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 14th. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 45.87%.

In related news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.02, for a total value of $50,158.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Matt Maddox sold 18,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.15, for a total value of $2,346,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 487,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,510,585.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts, Limited owns and operates destination casino resorts. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Wynn Palace segment had approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 320 table games and 1,041 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; 13 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising a gondola ride, health club, spa, salon, and pool; and public attractions, such as performance lake and floral art displays.

