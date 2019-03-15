Grupo Televisa SAB (TV) & Prosiebensat 1 Media (PBSFF) Critical Comparison

Grupo Televisa SAB (NYSE:TV) and Prosiebensat 1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFF) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Grupo Televisa SAB and Prosiebensat 1 Media, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grupo Televisa SAB 0 3 5 0 2.63 Prosiebensat 1 Media 0 0 0 0 N/A

Grupo Televisa SAB presently has a consensus price target of $21.67, indicating a potential upside of 96.97%. Given Grupo Televisa SAB’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Grupo Televisa SAB is more favorable than Prosiebensat 1 Media.

Dividends

Grupo Televisa SAB pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Prosiebensat 1 Media does not pay a dividend. Grupo Televisa SAB pays out 14.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

49.9% of Grupo Televisa SAB shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Grupo Televisa SAB and Prosiebensat 1 Media’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grupo Televisa SAB 5.94% 5.74% 2.04% Prosiebensat 1 Media N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Grupo Televisa SAB and Prosiebensat 1 Media’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grupo Televisa SAB $5.27 billion 1.20 $312.93 million $0.54 20.37 Prosiebensat 1 Media N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Grupo Televisa SAB has higher revenue and earnings than Prosiebensat 1 Media.

Summary

Grupo Televisa SAB beats Prosiebensat 1 Media on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Grupo Televisa SAB

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. The company operates through four segments: Content, Sky, Cable, and Other Businesses. The Content segment produces television programming and broadcasts Channels 2, 4, 5, and 9; sells advertising time on programs; provides Internet services; and produces television programming and broadcasting for local television stations in Mexico and the United States. It also offers programming services for cable and pay-per-view television companies in Mexico, other countries in Latin America, the United States, and Europe; and licenses and syndicates television programming. The Sky segment offers direct-to-home broadcast satellite pay television services comprising program, installation, and equipment rental services to subscribers in Mexico, Central America, and the Dominican Republic; and national advertising sales. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system and telecommunication facilities. It provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone services, as well as local and national advertising sales; and data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network. The Other Businesses segment is involved in sports and show business promotion, soccer, feature film production and distribution, gaming, radio, publishing, and publishing distribution businesses. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. was founded in 1990 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

About Prosiebensat 1 Media

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. The company operates through four segments: Broadcasting German-speaking, Digital Entertainment, Digital Ventures & Commerce, and Content Production & Global Sales. The Broadcasting German-speaking segment operates free TV stations, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations. The Digital Entertainment segment provides online video include maxdome, a pay-video-on-demand portal; and Studio71, a digital studio. It is also involved in the areas of artist management, music, and live entertainment. The Digital Ventures & Commerce segment includes online travel vertical, online price comparison, and online dating area, as well as vertical lifestyle commerce and the SevenVentures business. The Content Production & Global Sales segment produces and sells programming content under the umbrella of Red Arrow Studios. ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Unterföhring, Germany.

