Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV (PAC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV (NYSE:PAC) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $102.00.

PAC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 11th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV by 223.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 404 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV by 706.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV in the fourth quarter worth $131,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV in the fourth quarter worth $266,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV by 30.7% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,022 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PAC traded up $1.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $88.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 290,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,789. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.42. Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV has a 1-year low of $64.45 and a 1-year high of $111.60.

About Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V. operates airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It has 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San Jose del Cabo, Guanajuato (Bajío), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes, as well as 1 international airport in Jamaica.

