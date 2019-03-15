Green Plains (GPRE) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Green Plains Inc. is vertically integrated producer, marketer and distributer of ethanol. The company operates through four segments: Ethanol Production, Corn Oil Production, Agribusiness, and Marketing and Distribution. It produces ethanol and co-products, such as wet, modified wet or dried distillers grains, as well as extracts non-edible corn oil. The company is also involved in buying and selling bulk grain primarily corn and soybeans. Green Plains Inc., formerly known as Green Plains Renewable Energy, Inc., is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska. “

Get Green Plains alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of Green Plains from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Green Plains from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Green Plains from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, February 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Green Plains from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Green Plains from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.33.

NASDAQ GPRE opened at $16.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Green Plains has a twelve month low of $12.00 and a twelve month high of $21.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $666.90 million, a P/E ratio of -7.49 and a beta of 1.20.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.89). Green Plains had a net margin of 0.41% and a negative return on equity of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $827.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $894.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Green Plains will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 21st. Green Plains’s dividend payout ratio is -22.12%.

In other Green Plains news, insider Jeffrey S. Briggs sold 44,581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.32, for a total transaction of $593,818.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 114,220 shares in the company, valued at $1,521,410.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul E. Kolomaya sold 7,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total transaction of $116,145.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,435,952.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 89,745 shares of company stock valued at $1,247,439. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CoreCommodity Management LLC bought a new position in Green Plains during the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Green Plains during the fourth quarter worth about $149,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its stake in Green Plains by 426.2% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 14,217 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 11,515 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in Green Plains during the fourth quarter worth about $194,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Green Plains during the third quarter worth about $251,000.

About Green Plains

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

See Also: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Green Plains (GPRE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Green Plains Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Plains and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.