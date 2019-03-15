Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Reduces Position in Devon Energy Corp (DVN)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 316,572 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 15,494 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.07% of Devon Energy worth $6,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DVN. Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,600 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 75.6% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 29,087 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 12,520 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Devon Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $457,000. Grandfield & Dodd LLC lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 122,352 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,758,000 after buying an additional 24,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 241.1% during the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 283,526 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,590,000 after buying an additional 200,416 shares in the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DVN. ValuEngine lowered shares of Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Devon Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, March 1st. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.48.

Shares of Devon Energy stock opened at $29.50 on Friday. Devon Energy Corp has a 1 year low of $20.37 and a 1 year high of $46.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.25.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 19th. The energy company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.21). Devon Energy had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 24.82%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Devon Energy Corp will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.81%.

In other Devon Energy news, Director Robert H. Henry acquired 11,651 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.01 per share, with a total value of $349,646.51. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,863.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 12,900 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

