Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Cuts Position in Xylem Inc (XYL)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,886 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.06% of Xylem worth $7,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XYL. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Xylem by 18.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,644,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,249,498,000 after buying an additional 2,435,404 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Xylem during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,742,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Xylem during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,408,000. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Xylem during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,852,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Xylem by 191.8% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 395,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,806,000 after buying an additional 259,778 shares during the period. 85.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on XYL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 4th. Oppenheimer set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Xylem and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Xylem in a report on Monday, November 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Xylem in a report on Monday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Xylem presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.36.
NYSE XYL opened at $76.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.51. Xylem Inc has a 12-month low of $60.65 and a 12-month high of $82.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.14.
Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88. Xylem had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 19.89%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 13th. Xylem’s payout ratio is presently 33.33%.
Xylem Profile
Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.
