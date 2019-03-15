Graphic Packaging Holding (GPK) Stake Decreased by Anchor Bolt Capital LP

Anchor Bolt Capital LP lowered its position in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 27.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,502,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 941,086 shares during the quarter. Graphic Packaging comprises about 1.9% of Anchor Bolt Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Anchor Bolt Capital LP owned 0.81% of Graphic Packaging worth $26,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,936,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,244,000 after acquiring an additional 159,835 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 36,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 7,157 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,956,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,381,000 after buying an additional 713,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 41,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts have commented on GPK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Graphic Packaging from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Friday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.88.

GPK stock opened at $12.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Graphic Packaging Holding has a one year low of $10.04 and a one year high of $16.61.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 11.67%. Graphic Packaging’s revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. Analysts predict that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is currently 37.04%.

In related news, Director Robert Hagemann acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.25 per share, with a total value of $183,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,280.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Graphic Packaging Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging folding cartons and cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies.

