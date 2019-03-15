Granite Oil (GXO) PT Raised to C$1.30 at Cormark

Granite Oil (TSE:GXO) had its target price hoisted by Cormark from C$1.10 to C$1.30 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on GXO. National Bank Financial reissued a sector perform rating and set a C$1.25 target price on shares of Granite Oil in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a C$1.00 price objective (down from C$1.50) on shares of Granite Oil in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a C$1.50 price objective on shares of Granite Oil in a research note on Wednesday.

GXO opened at C$0.89 on Thursday. Granite Oil has a fifty-two week low of C$0.43 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.75, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $33.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.84.

Granite Oil Corp. engages in the exploration for, exploitation, development, and production of oil and natural gas in Canada. The company holds 100% working interest in the Alberta Bakken properties covering 103,487 undeveloped acres and 72,734 net developed acres with 65.0 net oil wells and 89.0 net gas wells located in southern Alberta.

