GPU Coin Price Down 19.1% Over Last Week (GPU)

GPU Coin (CURRENCY:GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 15th. Over the last seven days, GPU Coin has traded down 19.1% against the U.S. dollar. One GPU Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, Novaexchange and CryptoBridge. GPU Coin has a market capitalization of $1.42 million and approximately $385.00 worth of GPU Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Linda (LINDA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000007 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded up 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00001640 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000185 BTC.

AllSafe (SAFE) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000669 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded down 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Digital Rupees (DRS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Safe Trade Coin (XSTC) traded down 49.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GPU Coin Coin Profile

GPU Coin (CRYPTO:GPU) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 16th, 2016. GPU Coin’s total supply is 51,530,001 coins and its circulating supply is 40,477,042 coins. GPU Coin’s official Twitter account is @GPU_coin . GPU Coin’s official website is nullex.io . The Reddit community for GPU Coin is /r/NulleX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling GPU Coin

GPU Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and Novaexchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GPU Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GPU Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GPU Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

