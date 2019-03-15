Gossamer Bio Inc’s (GOSS) Quiet Period Set To Expire on March 20th

Gossamer Bio’s (NASDAQ:GOSS) quiet period is set to expire on Wednesday, March 20th. Gossamer Bio had issued 17,250,000 shares in its IPO on February 8th. The total size of the offering was $276,000,000 based on an initial share price of $16.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

GOSS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Leerink Swann initiated coverage on Gossamer Bio in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Gossamer Bio in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Gossamer Bio in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Svb Leerink initiated coverage on Gossamer Bio in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Gossamer Bio in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOSS opened at $20.00 on Friday. Gossamer Bio has a 1-year low of $16.00 and a 1-year high of $25.06.

In related news, Director Russell J. Cox purchased 7,200 shares of Gossamer Bio stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $115,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Bryan Giraudo purchased 6,000 shares of Gossamer Bio stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $96,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 14,750 shares of company stock valued at $236,000 over the last 90 days.

About Gossamer Bio

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. It is developing GB001, an oral antagonist that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial for chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, and chronic spontaneous urticarial; GB002, a platelet-derived growth factor, receptor kinase inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; GB004, an oral small molecule that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases; and GB1275, an oral small molecule for the treatment of oncology indications.

