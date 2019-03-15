GoldMint Trading 26.4% Lower This Week (MNTP)

GoldMint (CURRENCY:MNTP) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. One GoldMint coin can currently be bought for about $0.31 or 0.00007868 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Livecoin, Bancor Network and IDEX. GoldMint has a total market cap of $596,082.00 and approximately $1,324.00 worth of GoldMint was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, GoldMint has traded 26.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

GoldMint Profile

GoldMint launched on August 15th, 2017. GoldMint’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,914,997 coins. The official message board for GoldMint is blog.goldmint.io . GoldMint’s official Twitter account is @goldmint_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . GoldMint’s official website is www.goldmint.io . The Reddit community for GoldMint is /r/goldmintio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

GoldMint Coin Trading

GoldMint can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, IDEX, Bancor Network and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldMint directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoldMint should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GoldMint using one of the exchanges listed above.

