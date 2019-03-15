Goldentree Asset Management Lp Acquires 445,432 Shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (EGLE) Stock

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp acquired 445,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.46 per share, with a total value of $1,986,626.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Goldentree Asset Management Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 7th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp acquired 200,447 shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.56 per share, with a total value of $914,038.32.

On Wednesday, February 20th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp acquired 1,444 shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.64 per share, with a total value of $6,700.16.

On Wednesday, February 13th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp acquired 174,363 shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.55 per share, with a total value of $793,351.65.

On Friday, February 8th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp acquired 66,253 shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.97 per share, with a total value of $263,024.41.

On Monday, February 11th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp acquired 84,969 shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.02 per share, with a total value of $341,575.38.

On Monday, January 28th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp acquired 10,300 shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.42 per share, with a total value of $45,526.00.

On Friday, January 25th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp bought 81,400 shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.47 per share, for a total transaction of $363,858.00.

On Wednesday, January 23rd, Goldentree Asset Management Lp bought 185,553 shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.46 per share, for a total transaction of $827,566.38.

Shares of NASDAQ EGLE opened at $4.64 on Friday. Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.85 and a 52-week high of $6.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $346.93 million, a PE ratio of 25.78 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The shipping company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 2.68%.

EGLE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Maxim Group set a $7.00 target price on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley set a $5.00 target price on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.40 target price on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.61.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EGLE. Sippican Capital Advisors boosted its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 17,550 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,318 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 8,361 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the third quarter worth about $109,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the fourth quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the third quarter worth about $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Company Profile

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of a broad range of dry bulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. It operates Supramax and Handymax vessels that transport minor and major bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement, and fertilizer.

