Global Social Chain (GSC) Price Reaches $0.0043

Global Social Chain (CURRENCY:GSC) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 15th. During the last week, Global Social Chain has traded down 3.3% against the US dollar. Global Social Chain has a total market capitalization of $2.27 million and $198,662.00 worth of Global Social Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Global Social Chain token can now be purchased for $0.0043 or 0.00000108 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, HADAX, Rfinex and Indodax.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Global Social Chain alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007958 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.19 or 0.00385070 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002705 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025563 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $66.60 or 0.01687746 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00236927 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 74.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002800 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00004980 BTC.

About Global Social Chain

Global Social Chain’s genesis date was April 7th, 2018. Global Social Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 531,670,162 tokens. Global Social Chain’s official Twitter account is @gsc_socialchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Global Social Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@gsc_socialchain . The official website for Global Social Chain is www.gsc.social

Buying and Selling Global Social Chain

Global Social Chain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Indodax, HADAX, OKEx and Rfinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Social Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Global Social Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Global Social Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Global Social Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Global Social Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.