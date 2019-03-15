Global Ports (GPH) Price Target Lowered to GBX 560 at Barclays

Global Ports (LON:GPH) had its price target cut by Barclays from GBX 590 ($7.71) to GBX 560 ($7.32) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Global Ports in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. They set a buy rating and a GBX 475 ($6.21) target price on the stock.

Get Global Ports alerts:

LON GPH traded down GBX 15 ($0.20) on Thursday, hitting GBX 365 ($4.77). 4,895 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,727. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.88. Global Ports has a fifty-two week low of GBX 320 ($4.18) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 590 ($7.71). The stock has a market capitalization of $229.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.44.

Global Ports Holding PLC operates ports primarily in Turkey, Montenegro, Malta, Spain, and Italy. It operates cruise ports for cruise liners, ferries, yachts, and mega-yachts. The company also engages in the commercial port operations that specialize in container, bulk, and general cargo handling activities; and storage and marine vehicle trade businesses.

Featured Story: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for Global Ports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Ports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.