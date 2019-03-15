Global Payments Inc (GPN) Director Sells $566,270.68 in Stock

Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) Director Alan M. Silberstein sold 4,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.43, for a total value of $566,270.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,049 shares in the company, valued at $6,760,419.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of GPN traded up $1.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $134.12. 1,232,082 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,385,337. The company has a market cap of $20.79 billion, a PE ratio of 25.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.20. Global Payments Inc has a 52 week low of $94.81 and a 52 week high of $134.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 19.11% and a net margin of 13.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Global Payments Inc will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 0.77%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPN. Ranger Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Global Payments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JOYN Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Global Payments by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 346 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Global Payments by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 407 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Global Payments by 164.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Global Payments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GPN. Wedbush upped their target price on Global Payments from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Global Payments in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on Global Payments from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Global Payments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised Global Payments from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.74.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

