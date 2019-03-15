Global Net Lease (GNL) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Global Net Lease Inc (NYSE:GNL) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 2,894,485 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 208% from the previous session’s volume of 939,213 shares.The stock last traded at $18.47 and had previously closed at $18.34.

Several research firms have commented on GNL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Global Net Lease from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. B. Riley raised Global Net Lease from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on Global Net Lease in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Global Net Lease currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.69.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 8th were paid a $0.1775 dividend. This represents a $2.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 7th.

In other Global Net Lease news, CEO James Larry Nelson purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.41 per share, for a total transaction of $110,460.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $257,740. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Global Net Lease by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. AXA purchased a new position in shares of Global Net Lease during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,706,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 116.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 219,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,580,000 after buying an additional 118,095 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 28,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 10,610,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,223,000 after buying an additional 471,874 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Global Net Lease Company Profile (NYSE:GNL)

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

