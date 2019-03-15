GINcoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.89 Million (GIN)

GINcoin (CURRENCY:GIN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 15th. One GINcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.69 or 0.00017355 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. GINcoin has a market cap of $3.89 million and approximately $43,287.00 worth of GINcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, GINcoin has traded 3.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get GINcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,961.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.08 or 0.03486199 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $59.36 or 0.01498656 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.25 or 0.03641944 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.73 or 0.01356571 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00111917 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.74 or 0.01356800 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.49 or 0.00340520 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000360 BTC.

GINcoin Profile

GINcoin (CRYPTO:GIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. It launched on February 22nd, 2018. GINcoin’s total supply is 5,653,343 coins and its circulating supply is 5,653,333 coins. GINcoin’s official Twitter account is @gincoin_crypto . The official website for GINcoin is gincoin.io

GINcoin Coin Trading

GINcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GINcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GINcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GINcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GINcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GINcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.