Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) Shares Bought by Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,006 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GILD. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 199,789.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,350,714 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,420,587,000 after acquiring an additional 31,335,030 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 5,733.7% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 28,988,297 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 28,491,386 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 69,854,968 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,393,502,000 after acquiring an additional 12,818,301 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 104,186,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,516,839,000 after buying an additional 2,195,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 10,241,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $790,738,000 after buying an additional 1,786,881 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $65.03. The company had a trading volume of 3,741,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,522,282. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 3.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.16. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.32 and a 12-month high of $80.90.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.03% and a net margin of 24.65%. Gilead Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 37.07%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GILD. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $64.79 target price for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $75.00 target price on Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.52.

In other Gilead Sciences news, Director Gayle E. Wilson sold 19,068 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total value of $1,279,081.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 143,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,630,474.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, Truvada, Viread, Emtriva, and Tybost for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, Sovaldi, Viread, and Hepsera products for treating liver diseases.

