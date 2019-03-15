Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. Takes $349,000 Position in Nuance Communications Inc. (NUAN)

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 26,373 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUAN. Bremer Trust National Association acquired a new position in Nuance Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Nuance Communications by 81.5% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,129 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nuance Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new position in Nuance Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Nuance Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Nuance Communications alerts:

Shares of NUAN opened at $16.38 on Friday. Nuance Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.18 and a 12 month high of $17.98. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. Nuance Communications had a negative net margin of 9.50% and a positive return on equity of 13.59%. The company had revenue of $493.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Nuance Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Nuance Communications Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Thomas L. Beaudoin sold 8,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.97, for a total transaction of $107,663.97. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 334,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,342,667.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Daniel David Tempesta sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total transaction of $97,725.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 513,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,690,409.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 103,427 shares of company stock worth $1,638,774. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NUAN shares. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Nuance Communications in a research note on Friday, February 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nuance Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Nuance Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. Takes $349,000 Position in Nuance Communications Inc. (NUAN)” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/15/gideon-capital-advisors-inc-takes-349000-position-in-nuance-communications-inc-nuan.html.

Nuance Communications Company Profile

Nuance Communications, Inc provides voice recognition and natural language understanding solutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Healthcare, Automotive, Enterprise, Imaging, and Other. The Healthcare segment offers clinical speech and clinical language understanding solutions, such as Dragon Medical, a dictation software that allow physicians to capture and document patient care in real-time; transcription solutions, which enable physicians to streamline clinical documentation with a transcription platforms; clinical document improvement and coding solutions; diagnostic solutions that allow radiologists to document, collaborate, and share medical images and reports; and professional and personal productivity solutions to business users and consumers.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuance Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuance Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.