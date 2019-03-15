Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 500 Shares of NetApp Inc. (NTAP)

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,214 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NetApp were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 218.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,702 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 10,080 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,327 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 190.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,430 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 10,778 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 34,847 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,782 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

NTAP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Maxim Group lowered their target price on NetApp from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on NetApp from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Citigroup cut their price objective on NetApp from $83.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 15th. DA Davidson set a $100.00 price objective on NetApp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. NetApp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.16.

In related news, VP Joel D. Reich sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.04, for a total value of $1,280,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,645.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Henri P. Richard sold 5,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total value of $333,350.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,707 shares in the company, valued at $3,743,229.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NTAP stock opened at $65.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. NetApp Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.50 and a fifty-two week high of $88.08. The company has a market capitalization of $16.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.40.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The data storage provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 60.32% and a net margin of 16.85%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that NetApp Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.51%.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

