Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. Purchases New Position in Crane Co. (CR)

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,092 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Crane by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,151 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crane by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,386 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Crane by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,784 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crane by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,739 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Crane by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,662 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CR. ValuEngine lowered shares of Crane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 25th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Crane in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Crane in a research note on Friday, January 11th. William Blair cut shares of Crane from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $79.14 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Crane and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.89.

Crane stock opened at $82.77 on Friday. Crane Co. has a 52 week low of $67.18 and a 52 week high of $100.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.37.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.10. Crane had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 24.54%. The company had revenue of $839.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $862.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Crane Co. will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 28th were given a $0.39 dividend. This is an increase from Crane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 27th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.04%.

In other news, insider Louis V. Pinkham sold 55,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total transaction of $4,685,408.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP James A. Lavish sold 5,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.94, for a total transaction of $437,441.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 71,149 shares of company stock valued at $6,026,127. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products worldwide. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers process valves and related products, including on/off valves and related products for application in the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in the industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

