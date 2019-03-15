Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. Invests $343,000 in Jefferies Financial Group Inc (JEF) Stock

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 19,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 109.0% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 159,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,499,000 after buying an additional 83,137 shares in the last quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH acquired a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $1,012,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,008,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 84,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after buying an additional 17,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 559.7% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 38,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 32,503 shares in the last quarter. 78.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JEF stock opened at $19.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.35. Jefferies Financial Group Inc has a one year low of $16.20 and a one year high of $25.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 15th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.30%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Jefferies Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. ValuEngine lowered Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Jefferies Financial Group from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, January 11th.

Jefferies Financial Group Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc, a financial services company, engages in investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. the company also offers equities research, sales, and trading services; equity finance services comprising financing, securities lending, and other prime brokerage services; and wealth management services to high net worth individuals, their families and businesses, private equity and venture funds, and small institutions.

