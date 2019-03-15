Gevo Inc (GEVO) Given $10.00 Average Target Price by Analysts

Gevo Inc (NASDAQ:GEVO) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus target price of $10.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Gevo an industry rank of 205 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GEVO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gevo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. ValuEngine downgraded Gevo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GEVO. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Gevo by 100.0% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 60,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Gevo by 4,086.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 155,072 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 151,368 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Gevo by 69.1% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 38,290 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 15,651 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Gevo by 254.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 563,469 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,231,000 after purchasing an additional 404,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Gevo by 596.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,617 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 78,461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gevo stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.29. 4,161 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 881,583. The company has a quick ratio of 7.15, a current ratio of 7.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $19.94 million, a PE ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 2.96. Gevo has a 12 month low of $1.79 and a 12 month high of $24.74.

Gevo Company Profile

Gevo, Inc, a renewable chemicals and biofuels company, focuses on the development and commercialization of alternatives to petroleum-based products based on isobutanol produced from renewable feedstocks in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gevo, Inc and Gevo Development/Agri-Energy.

