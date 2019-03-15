Gevo Inc (GEVO) Given $10.00 Average Target Price by Analysts

Gevo Inc (NASDAQ:GEVO) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.
Analysts have set a 1-year consensus target price of $10.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Gevo an industry rank of 205 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on GEVO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gevo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. ValuEngine downgraded Gevo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd.
Shares of Gevo stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.29. 4,161 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 881,583. The company has a quick ratio of 7.15, a current ratio of 7.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $19.94 million, a PE ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 2.96. Gevo has a 12 month low of $1.79 and a 12 month high of $24.74.
Gevo Company Profile
Gevo, Inc, a renewable chemicals and biofuels company, focuses on the development and commercialization of alternatives to petroleum-based products based on isobutanol produced from renewable feedstocks in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gevo, Inc and Gevo Development/Agri-Energy.
