German American Bancorp. (GABC) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of German American Bancorp. (NASDAQ:GABC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

According to Zacks, “GERMAN AMERICAN BANCORP is a multi-bank holding company. Through its subsidiaries, they operate affiliated community banks with banking offices and full-service independent insurance agencies in the eight contiguous Southwestern Indiana counties of Daviess, Dubois, Gibson, Knox, Martin, Perry, Pike andS pencer. Their lines of business include retail and commercial banking, mortgage banking, trust and brokerage services, title insurance, and a full range of personal and corporate property and casualty insurance products. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded German American Bancorp. from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Hovde Group upgraded German American Bancorp. from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd.

Shares of GABC stock opened at $30.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. German American Bancorp. has a 12-month low of $26.20 and a 12-month high of $38.20. The stock has a market cap of $760.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.89.

German American Bancorp. (NASDAQ:GABC) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. German American Bancorp. had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 27.24%. The company had revenue of $42.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.90 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that German American Bancorp. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Sunday, February 10th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 7th. This is a boost from German American Bancorp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. German American Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio is 31.78%.

In other German American Bancorp. news, Director Thomas W. Seger acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.50 per share, with a total value of $29,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,945. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders purchased a total of 1,139 shares of company stock worth $33,696 over the last ninety days. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp. by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,884 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its stake in shares of German American Bancorp. by 368.6% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 7,198 shares of the bank’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 5,662 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of German American Bancorp. by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,341 shares of the bank’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of German American Bancorp. in the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of German American Bancorp. in the 4th quarter worth $236,000. 35.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

German American Bancorp. Company Profile

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for German American Bancorp that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Trust and Investment Advisory Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts various deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

