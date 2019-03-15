Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson Purchases 19,812 Shares of Wam Global Ltd (WGB) Stock

Wam Global Ltd (ASX:WGB) insider Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson bought 19,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$1.92 ($1.36) per share, with a total value of A$38,118.29 ($27,034.25).
Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, March 12th, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson bought 32,796 shares of Wam Global stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$1.92 ($1.36) per share, with a total value of A$62,935.52 ($44,635.12).
- On Wednesday, March 6th, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson bought 104,044 shares of Wam Global stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$1.91 ($1.36) per share, with a total value of A$198,932.13 ($141,086.62).
Wam Global stock traded up A$0.04 ($0.03) during midday trading on Friday, reaching A$1.97 ($1.40). The stock had a trading volume of 635,739 shares.
