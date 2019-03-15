Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson Purchases 19,812 Shares of Wam Global Ltd (WGB) Stock

Wam Global Ltd (ASX:WGB) insider Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson bought 19,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$1.92 ($1.36) per share, with a total value of A$38,118.29 ($27,034.25).

Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Wam Global alerts:

On Tuesday, March 12th, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson bought 32,796 shares of Wam Global stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$1.92 ($1.36) per share, with a total value of A$62,935.52 ($44,635.12).

On Wednesday, March 6th, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson bought 104,044 shares of Wam Global stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$1.91 ($1.36) per share, with a total value of A$198,932.13 ($141,086.62).

Wam Global stock traded up A$0.04 ($0.03) during midday trading on Friday, reaching A$1.97 ($1.40). The stock had a trading volume of 635,739 shares.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/15/geoffreygeoff-wilson-purchases-19812-shares-of-wam-global-ltd-wgb-stock.html.

See Also: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Wam Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wam Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.