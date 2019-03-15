Genpact (G) Sets New 52-Week High at $34.05

Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $34.05 and last traded at $34.00, with a volume of 399074 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $33.71.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Genpact from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $28.50 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Genpact from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Genpact in a research note on Sunday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Genpact from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Genpact from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $33.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.97.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.87.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. Genpact had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 23.24%. The business had revenue of $835.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Genpact Limited will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. This is a boost from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Genpact’s payout ratio is currently 21.25%.

In related news, insider Private Ltd Gic sold 1,499,806 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.22, for a total transaction of $48,323,749.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick Cogny sold 9,943 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.36, for a total value of $331,698.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,605,440 shares of company stock worth $51,820,019. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new position in Genpact during the fourth quarter worth about $3,989,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. increased its stake in Genpact by 100.2% in the 4th quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 29,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 14,755 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in Genpact by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 39,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares in the last quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC increased its stake in Genpact by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 14,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 5,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in Genpact by 67.0% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares in the last quarter. 89.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. Its finance and accounting services include accounts payable, such as document management, invoice processing, approval and resolution management, and travel and expense processing; over-the counter services, including customer master data management, credit and contract management, fulfillment, billing, collections, and dispute management services; record to report services comprising accounting, treasury, tax, product cost accounting, and closing and reporting services; enterprise performance management consisting of budgeting, forecasting, and business performance reporting; and enterprise risk and compliance services, including operational risks and controls.

