Genesis Energy, L.P. (GEL) Stake Decreased by Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC

Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 658,725 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 38,956 shares during the period. Genesis Energy accounts for about 2.0% of Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.54% of Genesis Energy worth $12,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEL. Abacus Planning Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Genesis Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,394,000. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Genesis Energy by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Genesis Energy by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 18,681 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,709 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Genesis Energy by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 199,251 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,365,000 after purchasing an additional 6,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Genesis Energy by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 284,426 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,253,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Genesis Energy news, VP Chad Anthony Landry purchased 10,000 shares of Genesis Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.75 per share, with a total value of $197,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

GEL stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.26. The company had a trading volume of 45,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,266. Genesis Energy, L.P. has a twelve month low of $17.55 and a twelve month high of $25.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of -278.25 and a beta of 1.43.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.06. Genesis Energy had a negative net margin of 0.21% and a positive return on equity of 5.16%. The company had revenue of $689.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $737.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. Genesis Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Genesis Energy, L.P. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 30th. This is a positive change from Genesis Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.88%. Genesis Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2,750.00%.

GEL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Genesis Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genesis Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Genesis Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.75.

Genesis Energy Company Profile

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The company's Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations; and in the deep-water pipeline servicing in the southern Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico.

