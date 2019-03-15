Genesee & Wyoming Inc (GWR) Shares Sold by Chiron Investment Management LLC

Chiron Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Genesee & Wyoming Inc (NYSE:GWR) by 34.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,275 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Genesee & Wyoming were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Genesee & Wyoming by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,282,602 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $480,663,000 after purchasing an additional 33,057 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Genesee & Wyoming by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,282,602 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $480,663,000 after purchasing an additional 33,057 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Genesee & Wyoming by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,173,647 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $382,954,000 after purchasing an additional 126,870 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Genesee & Wyoming by 3,932.0% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,433,395 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $221,415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Genesee & Wyoming by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,625,037 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $120,287,000 after purchasing an additional 34,236 shares during the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GWR. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Genesee & Wyoming from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genesee & Wyoming from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Stephens downgraded Genesee & Wyoming from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective (down from $92.00) on shares of Genesee & Wyoming in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

GWR opened at $84.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Genesee & Wyoming Inc has a 1-year low of $67.61 and a 1-year high of $92.91.

Genesee & Wyoming (NYSE:GWR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $575.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.71 million. Genesee & Wyoming had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 10.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Genesee & Wyoming Inc will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genesee & Wyoming Company Profile

Genesee & Wyoming Inc owns and leases freight railroads. It operates through three segments: North American Operations, Australian Operations, and U.K./European Operations. The company transports various commodities, including agricultural products, autos and auto parts, chemicals and plastics, coal and coke, food and kindred products, lumber and forest products, metallic ores, metals, minerals and stone, petroleum products, pulp and paper, waste, and other commodities.

