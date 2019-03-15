GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A) Given a €25.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) has been assigned a €25.00 ($29.07) price objective by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 5.00% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on G1A. Kepler Capital Markets set a €34.00 ($39.53) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Nord/LB set a €26.00 ($30.23) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. equinet set a €22.50 ($26.16) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 23rd. Commerzbank set a €25.00 ($29.07) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 23rd. Finally, Cfra set a €21.00 ($24.42) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €24.95 ($29.01).

G1A stock opened at €23.81 ($27.69) on Friday. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of €34.06 ($39.60) and a 1 year high of €42.88 ($49.86).

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft focuses on the development and production of process technology and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

