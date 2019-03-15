Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Acquires 1,312 Shares of Alphabet Inc (GOOG)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 207,161 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 2.0% of Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $214,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 97.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,027,936 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $51,643,016,000 after buying an additional 21,273,995 shares in the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 86,154.5% in the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 20,789,054 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,790,000 after buying an additional 20,764,952 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Alphabet by 587.2% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,885,216 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,636,889,000 after buying an additional 3,319,821 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in Alphabet by 120,025.4% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,013,947 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,134,577,000 after buying an additional 3,011,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV boosted its position in Alphabet by 79,743.5% in the second quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 796,838 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 795,840 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $1,185.55 on Friday. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $970.11 and a 1-year high of $1,273.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $824.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $12.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.86 by $1.91. The company had revenue of $39.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.91 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 19.94%. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 47.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GOOG shares. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, January 14th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,380.00 price target (up from $1,300.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet to $1,350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,327.66.

In related news, SVP David C. Drummond sold 5,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,050.13, for a total transaction of $5,973,139.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,079,704.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,023.13, for a total transaction of $10,231,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $834,874.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,437 shares of company stock valued at $38,346,021. 13.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/15/gateway-investment-advisers-llc-acquires-1312-shares-of-alphabet-inc-goog.html.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.