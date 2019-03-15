Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P Takes Position in Integrated Device Technology Inc (IDTI)

Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P purchased a new position in Integrated Device Technology Inc (NASDAQ:IDTI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 872,036 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,233,000. Integrated Device Technology makes up approximately 3.8% of Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P owned 0.67% of Integrated Device Technology at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in Integrated Device Technology by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Integrated Device Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Integrated Device Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Integrated Device Technology by 713.3% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,091 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 3,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Integrated Device Technology by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Integrated Device Technology alerts:

Shares of IDTI traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 551,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,178,181. Integrated Device Technology Inc has a one year low of $27.71 and a one year high of $48.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.07, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.22.

Integrated Device Technology (NASDAQ:IDTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.09). Integrated Device Technology had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 30.02%. The business had revenue of $240.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.64 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Integrated Device Technology Inc will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Integrated Device Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 22nd. Charter Equity lowered Integrated Device Technology from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.91.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P Takes Position in Integrated Device Technology Inc (IDTI)” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/15/gardner-lewis-asset-management-l-p-takes-position-in-integrated-device-technology-inc-idti.html.

Integrated Device Technology Company Profile

Integrated Device Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of semiconductor solutions for the communications, computing, consumer, automotive, industrial, and industrial end-markets. It operates in two segments, Communications; and Computing, Consumer and Industrial. The Communications segment offers clocks and timing solutions; radio frequency products; flow-control management products, including multi-port products; telecommunication interface products; static random access memory products; first in and first out memories; digital logic products; optical interconnect and frequency control solutions; and Serial RapidIO switching solutions.

Featured Story: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Integrated Device Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integrated Device Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.