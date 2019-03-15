Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P Sells 13,080 Shares of L3 Technologies Inc (LLL)

Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P reduced its holdings in shares of L3 Technologies Inc (NYSE:LLL) by 57.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,710 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 13,080 shares during the period. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P’s holdings in L3 Technologies were worth $1,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LLL. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in L3 Technologies by 335.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,024,773 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $217,887,000 after acquiring an additional 789,305 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new position in L3 Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $159,465,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in L3 Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,863,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of L3 Technologies by 131.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 466,986 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $99,286,000 after purchasing an additional 265,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of L3 Technologies by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 551,925 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $95,847,000 after purchasing an additional 193,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.20% of the company’s stock.

Get L3 Technologies alerts:

In related news, insider Todd W. Gautier sold 7,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.69, for a total value of $1,529,922.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LLL shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of L3 Technologies from $274.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of L3 Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of L3 Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of L3 Technologies from $224.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $229.00 target price on shares of L3 Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.90.

Shares of L3 Technologies stock traded down $0.29 on Friday, hitting $205.78. The stock had a trading volume of 2,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,935. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.97. L3 Technologies Inc has a one year low of $158.76 and a one year high of $223.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.28.

L3 Technologies (NYSE:LLL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.44. L3 Technologies had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 9.81%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that L3 Technologies Inc will post 11.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This is a positive change from L3 Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. L3 Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.63%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/15/gardner-lewis-asset-management-l-p-sells-13080-shares-of-l3-technologies-inc-lll.html.

L3 Technologies Company Profile

L3 Technologies, Inc provides aerospace systems, communication, electronic, and sensor systems used on military, homeland security, and commercial platforms in the United States and internationally. It offers simulation and training, night vision and image intensification equipment, and security and detection systems; and components, products, subsystems, and systems, as well as related services to military and commercial customers in various business areas, such as total training solutions, power and propulsion systems, aviation products, precision engagement systems, and security and detection systems.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3 Technologies Inc (NYSE:LLL).

Receive News & Ratings for L3 Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3 Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.