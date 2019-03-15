Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P Purchases 5,845 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD)

Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,752 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 5,845 shares during the period. Pioneer Natural Resources accounts for 0.6% of Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $6,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Precocity Capital LP acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,179,000. S&CO Inc. lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 119,238 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $15,682,000 after acquiring an additional 4,233 shares during the last quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 93,529 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $12,301,000 after acquiring an additional 13,485 shares during the last quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,365,000. Finally, Hartree Partners LP acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $822,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Timothy L. Dove sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.18, for a total value of $644,064.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 276,901 shares in the company, valued at $37,154,576.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Andrew F. Cates acquired 790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $124.27 per share, for a total transaction of $98,173.30. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,661,489.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PXD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, December 10th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. Mizuho set a $206.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $213.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $234.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.07.

Shares of PXD traded down $1.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $135.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 302,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,842,153. The company has a market capitalization of $22.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.98. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $119.08 and a 1-year high of $213.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 9.25%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 13th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas development company to buy up to 8.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.45%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.07%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

