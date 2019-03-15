Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P Invests $3.82 Million in Five Below Inc (FIVE)

Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P bought a new stake in Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 37,340 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,821,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVE. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Five Below by 75.5% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 160,132 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $20,827,000 after acquiring an additional 68,887 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Five Below by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 20,171 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in Five Below by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 757 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC grew its stake in shares of Five Below by 78.8% in the 4th quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 26,460 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after buying an additional 11,660 shares during the period. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Five Below by 221.1% in the 4th quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 65,077 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,660,000 after buying an additional 44,812 shares during the period. 94.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ronald Sargent sold 31,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.60, for a total value of $3,074,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVE traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $117.74. The company had a trading volume of 3,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 879,173. The company has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.60. Five Below Inc has a 52-week low of $66.83 and a 52-week high of $136.13.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FIVE. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Five Below in a research note on Monday, December 31st. BidaskClub cut shares of Five Below from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Five Below in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Five Below from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Five Below from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.91.

Five Below Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as beauty products comprising nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

