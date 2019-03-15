GameStop (GME) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GameStop (NYSE:GME) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Shares of GameStop have not only declined but also underperformed the industry in the past three months. We note that the company’s Technology Brand and Pre-owned Products have been witnessing soft sales since the past few past few quarters. In fact, the company’s gradual shift to digital and mobile downloads is posing a threat to its software business. New hardware and new video game software sales also fell during the holiday period. Additionally, dismal margins for the past few quarters remain a matter of concern. Nevertheless, GameStop has been undertaking several initiatives to augment revenues. Additionally, we are encouraged by the rise in collectibles sales buoyed by continued expansion of licensed merchandise offerings and unique product offerings. Further, it is focused on improving the average transaction value per customer in-store and online by attaching other relevant products and services.”

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Loop Capital set a $16.00 price target on shares of GameStop and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of GameStop from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Bank of America downgraded shares of GameStop from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Wedbush restated a buy rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of GameStop in a research report on Monday, November 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of GameStop from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, November 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. GameStop has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.33.

Shares of NYSE:GME opened at $10.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.66. GameStop has a fifty-two week low of $10.75 and a fifty-two week high of $17.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.88%. GameStop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.51%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of GameStop by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,065,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,446,000 after acquiring an additional 69,950 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of GameStop in the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,351,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of GameStop by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,201,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,848,000 after acquiring an additional 657,020 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in shares of GameStop in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,940,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in shares of GameStop in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,298,000. 98.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GameStop Company Profile

GameStop Corp. operates as a multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and wireless services retailer. It operates in five segments: United States, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Technology Brands. The company sells new and pre-owned video game hardware; video game software; pre-owned and value video games; video game accessories, including controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, memory cards, and other add-ons; and digital products, such as downloadable content, network points cards, prepaid digital and prepaid subscription cards, and digitally downloadable software.

