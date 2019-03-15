GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR (GLPEY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GLPEY. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 10th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday.

OTCMKTS GLPEY opened at $8.29 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR has a 12 month low of $7.50 and a 12 month high of $10.43.

Galp Energia, SGPS, SA operates as oil and natural gas integrated operator worldwide. Its Exploration & Production segment explores, develops, and produces hydrocarbons in approximately 51 projects with proved, probable, and possible reserves of 748 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company's Refining & Marketing of Oil Products segment engages in the refining, retail, and wholesale marketing of oil products; operation of oil products storage and transportation infrastructure; and operation of 1,459 service stations in Portugal, Spain, and Africa.

