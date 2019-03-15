Galmed Pharmaceuticals (GLMD) Given “Buy” Rating at Cantor Fitzgerald

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. They currently have a $59.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

The analysts wrote, “: We reiterate our OW rating and $59 12-month PT on Galmed Pharmaceuticals following earnings from 4Q18/2018. The company announced plans to have an end-of-Phase 2b meeting with the FDA during March, with the goal of initiating the Phase 3 ARMOR study in late-2Q19/early-3Q19. Minutes from this meeting and finalized Phase 3 trial design plans could be important data points in 2019. Additionally, Galmed will present a poster on Aramchol improvement in liver glucose homeostasis in NASH at EASL on 4/13 (link).””

GLMD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 15th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Galmed Pharmaceuticals to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 14th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Maxim Group set a $20.00 price target on Galmed Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.78.

Shares of GLMD opened at $8.15 on Wednesday. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $4.84 and a 1 year high of $27.06. The company has a market capitalization of $129.67 million, a PE ratio of -8.32 and a beta of 2.68.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). Galmed Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 18.55% and a negative net margin of 423.62%. Research analysts predict that Galmed Pharmaceuticals will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 34,656 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 11,382 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 86,201 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 13,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $297,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.10% of the company’s stock.

About Galmed Pharmaceuticals

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. The company is develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in ARREST study, a Phase IIb clinical study for the treatment of patients with overweight or obesity, and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetic with non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis.

