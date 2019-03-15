G4S/ADR (GFSZY) Downgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of G4S/ADR (OTCMKTS:GFSZY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday.

GFSZY has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of G4S/ADR in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Gabelli restated a buy rating on shares of G4S/ADR in a report on Friday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of G4S/ADR from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Shares of GFSZY stock opened at $12.86 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.83. G4S/ADR has a 52-week low of $10.83 and a 52-week high of $19.03.

G4S plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of security and related services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, India, Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company offers integrated solutions, including analytics and intelligence, technology and software, consulting and risk management, monitoring and response, and manned and mobile security, as well as systems design, built, and integration services.

