FY2023 EPS Estimates for Seres Therapeutics Inc Lowered by Oppenheimer (MCRB)

Seres Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MCRB) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer decreased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 11th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Breidenbach now anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn $0.26 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.28.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $10.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 million. Seres Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 350.03% and a negative return on equity of 1,584.66%.

MCRB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.06.

Seres Therapeutics stock opened at $6.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $290.63 million, a P/E ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 1.82. Seres Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.42 and a 52-week high of $9.75.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Seres Therapeutics by 6.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 421,494 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,199,000 after acquiring an additional 25,287 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Seres Therapeutics by 1.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,281,563 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,318,000 after acquiring an additional 40,719 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Seres Therapeutics by 3.4% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 756,608 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,743,000 after acquiring an additional 24,708 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC increased its position in Seres Therapeutics by 75.5% during the third quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 21,424 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 9,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Seres Therapeutics by 0.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,119,349 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,446,000 after acquiring an additional 23,749 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Seres Therapeutics news, insider Eric D. Shaff sold 4,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total transaction of $25,173.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,220 shares in the company, valued at $99,015. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John G. Aunins sold 14,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.39, for a total transaction of $91,261.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 75,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,847.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,131 shares of company stock worth $147,894 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

About Seres Therapeutics

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing biological drugs designed to restore health by repairing the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. Its lead product candidate is SER-109, a bacterial spore ecology, which is in Phase III clinical study to treat multiply recurrent Clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

