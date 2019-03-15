FY2021 EPS Estimates for Casey’s General Stores Inc Lifted by Analyst (CASY)

Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) – Research analysts at Gabelli raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 13th. Gabelli analyst D. Witkowski now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $5.00 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.75. Gabelli has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Gabelli also issued estimates for Casey’s General Stores’ FY2023 earnings at $5.80 EPS.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.18. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion.

CASY has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $133.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. BidaskClub cut shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $146.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Casey’s General Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.20.

CASY opened at $127.63 on Friday. Casey’s General Stores has a 1-year low of $90.42 and a 1-year high of $138.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.46.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.45%.

In related news, insider Terry W. Handley sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.05, for a total transaction of $650,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,945 shares in the company, valued at $4,804,697.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP William J. Walljasper sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.44, for a total transaction of $552,292.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,165 shares in the company, valued at $3,360,632.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 15.8% in the third quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 745,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,252,000 after acquiring an additional 101,919 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 43.5% in the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 343,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,345,000 after acquiring an additional 104,153 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC purchased a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the fourth quarter valued at about $16,156,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 2.4% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 57,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the fourth quarter valued at about $896,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverage and tobacco products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; school supplies, housewares, and pet supplies; and other nonfood items.

Recommended Story: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.