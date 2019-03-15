FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Edgewater Technology, Inc. (ALYA) Issued By Cormark

Edgewater Technology, Inc. (NYSE:ALYA) – Investment analysts at Cormark lifted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Edgewater Technology in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 13th. Cormark analyst G. Fairweather now expects that the company will earn $0.08 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.07. Cormark also issued estimates for Edgewater Technology’s FY2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ALYA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Edgewater Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Eight Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Edgewater Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Edgewater Technology in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st.

Shares of Edgewater Technology stock opened at $2.83 on Friday. Edgewater Technology has a 1-year low of $2.25 and a 1-year high of $6.00.

Edgewater Technology (NYSE:ALYA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $44.02 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Edgewater Technology stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Edgewater Technology, Inc. (NYSE:ALYA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 44,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Edgewater Technology as of its most recent SEC filing.

Edgewater Technology Company Profile

Alithya Group Inc provides information technology and management consulting services. The company's services include strategic direction, such as strategic planning, strategic information technology planning, strategic alignment, organizational management, and program evaluation; and architecture that includes enterprise, business, information, applications, technology, security, and solutions architecture services.

