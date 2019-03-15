FY2019 Earnings Forecast for Anglo American plc Unsponsored (NGLOY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Anglo American plc Unsponsored (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Anglo American in a report released on Wednesday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings of $1.41 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.33.

Get Anglo American alerts:

NGLOY has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Anglo American from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. UBS Group lowered shares of Anglo American from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Anglo American from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Anglo American from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Societe Generale lowered shares of Anglo American from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

Anglo American stock opened at $12.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Anglo American has a twelve month low of $9.37 and a twelve month high of $13.73.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.236 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Anglo American’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.94%.

Anglo American Company Profile

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and nickel; and iron and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

Further Reading: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.