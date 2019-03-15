FY2018 EPS Estimates for Del Taco Restaurants Inc Lowered by Analyst (TACO)

Del Taco Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ:TACO) – Equities researchers at Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their FY2018 EPS estimates for shares of Del Taco Restaurants in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst N. Regan now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.53 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.56. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Del Taco Restaurants’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Del Taco Restaurants in a research note on Friday, February 1st. ValuEngine lowered Del Taco Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. BidaskClub lowered Del Taco Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Del Taco Restaurants in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Del Taco Restaurants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.43.

Shares of TACO stock opened at $10.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $382.93 million, a P/E ratio of 19.52, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Del Taco Restaurants has a 1 year low of $9.45 and a 1 year high of $14.83.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TACO. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,896 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 415.3% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 11,250 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 9,067 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants in the 3rd quarter valued at about $128,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,141 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at about $160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Del Taco Restaurants news, SVP David Pear sold 5,982 shares of Del Taco Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.15, for a total transaction of $60,717.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 131,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,336,856.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

Del Taco Restaurants Company Profile

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc develops, franchises, owns, and operates Del Taco quick-service Mexican-American restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. As of December 10, 2018, it operated approximately 560 restaurants across 14 states.

