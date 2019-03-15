FuelCell Energy Inc (FCEL) Short Interest Down 11.9% in February

FuelCell Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FCEL) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 13,372,689 shares, a drop of 11.9% from the February 15th total of 15,179,294 shares. Currently, 12.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 7,334,263 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

FCEL opened at $0.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $52.19 million, a PE ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. FuelCell Energy has a twelve month low of $0.35 and a twelve month high of $2.11.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The energy company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.16). FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 88.47% and a negative return on equity of 53.97%. The company had revenue of $17.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that FuelCell Energy will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC acquired a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in FuelCell Energy by 6.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,803,502 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,069,000 after buying an additional 220,519 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in FuelCell Energy by 437.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 870,594 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after buying an additional 708,722 shares during the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. grew its position in FuelCell Energy by 87.0% in the fourth quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 106,600 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 49,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in FuelCell Energy by 6.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,803,502 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,069,000 after buying an additional 220,519 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.87% of the company’s stock.

FCEL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen set a $3.00 target price on shares of FuelCell Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. B. Riley set a $3.00 target price on shares of FuelCell Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 11th. Roth Capital cut shares of FuelCell Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum cut FuelCell Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.94.

FuelCell Energy Company Profile

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and micro-grid, as well as multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

