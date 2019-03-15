Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE) Receives €41.98 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Fuchs Petrolub SE (FRA:FPE) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €42.01 ($48.85).

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a €45.00 ($52.33) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Warburg Research set a €37.10 ($43.14) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €33.00 ($38.37) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Berenberg Bank set a €41.00 ($47.67) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Friday, February 22nd.

FRA:FPE traded up €0.45 ($0.52) during trading hours on Friday, hitting €37.05 ($43.08). The stock had a trading volume of 27,212 shares. Fuchs Petrolub has a 1-year low of €37.40 ($43.49) and a 1-year high of €44.80 ($52.09).

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; brake fluids and radiator antifreeze products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, heat transfer, hydraulic, refrigerator, compressor, machine, textile machine, transformer, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable and adhesive lubricants.

