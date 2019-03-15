FTD Companies (FTD) Shares Down 2.4% Following Weak Earnings

FTD Companies Inc (NASDAQ:FTD) traded down 2.4% during mid-day trading on Friday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $1.21 and last traded at $1.23. 1,528 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 154,399 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.26.

The company reported ($2.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($2.32). The firm had revenue of $247.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.60 million. FTD Companies had a negative return on equity of 16.67% and a negative net margin of 29.61%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FTD shares. Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating and issued a $1.50 target price (down from $3.00) on shares of FTD Companies in a report on Friday. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of FTD Companies in a report on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of FTD Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FTD Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in FTD Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in FTD Companies by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 120,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 6,494 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in FTD Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in FTD Companies by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 179,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 8,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in FTD Companies by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 203,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 43,378 shares in the last quarter. 44.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $45.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.59.

FTD Companies Company Profile (NASDAQ:FTD)

FTD Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a floral and gifting company primarily in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through four segments: Provide Commerce, Consumer, Florist, and International. The company offers floral, specialty foods, gift, and related products and services to consumers, retail florists, and other retail locations and companies.

