FTD Companies’ (FTD) Neutral Rating Reiterated at DA Davidson

FTD Companies (NASDAQ:FTD)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities researchers at DA Davidson in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FTD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FTD Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of FTD Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th.

Shares of FTD opened at $1.26 on Friday. FTD Companies has a 52-week low of $1.39 and a 52-week high of $6.71. The firm has a market cap of $45.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.59.

FTD Companies (NASDAQ:FTD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($2.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($2.32). FTD Companies had a negative return on equity of 16.67% and a negative net margin of 29.61%. The business had revenue of $247.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.60 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that FTD Companies will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in FTD Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in FTD Companies by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 120,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 6,494 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in FTD Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $257,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in FTD Companies by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 179,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 8,228 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in FTD Companies by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 203,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 43,378 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.97% of the company’s stock.

About FTD Companies

FTD Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a floral and gifting company primarily in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through four segments: Provide Commerce, Consumer, Florist, and International. The company offers floral, specialty foods, gift, and related products and services to consumers, retail florists, and other retail locations and companies.

