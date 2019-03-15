FS Bancorp (FSBW) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

ValuEngine cut shares of FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday.

FSBW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised FS Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Raymond James reissued a buy rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of FS Bancorp in a research report on Friday, November 23rd.

FSBW opened at $49.78 on Monday. FS Bancorp has a one year low of $41.25 and a one year high of $66.40. The company has a market capitalization of $188.87 million, a P/E ratio of 10.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.10.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 28th. The bank reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.08. FS Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 27.30%. The firm had revenue of $27.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.03 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that FS Bancorp will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. This is an increase from FS Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. FS Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 12.85%.

In related news, Director Mark Tueffers sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.33, for a total transaction of $136,058.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,450 shares in the company, valued at $180,538.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.63% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FSBW. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of FS Bancorp by 814.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,163 shares of the bank’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 13,504 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in FS Bancorp by 312.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,389 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after acquiring an additional 28,324 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in FS Bancorp by 94.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,154 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 4,930 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in FS Bancorp by 267.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,379 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 9,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in FS Bancorp by 128.6% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.53% of the company’s stock.

About FS Bancorp

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposits.

