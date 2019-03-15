Franklin Street Properties Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (FSP)

Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders purchased 1,010 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,284% compared to the average volume of 73 put options.

FSP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Franklin Street Properties in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Franklin Street Properties from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Franklin Street Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Franklin Street Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.69.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FSP. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 57.5% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 57,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 20,947 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Franklin Street Properties by 3.1% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,351,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,791,000 after purchasing an additional 71,645 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Street Properties during the third quarter worth about $176,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Street Properties during the third quarter worth about $333,000. Finally, AXA increased its position in Franklin Street Properties by 9.3% during the third quarter. AXA now owns 519,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,152,000 after purchasing an additional 44,345 shares during the last quarter.

FSP opened at $7.37 on Friday. Franklin Street Properties has a 52-week low of $5.87 and a 52-week high of $9.22.

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $66.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.93 million.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 25th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 24th.

About Franklin Street Properties

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on investing in institutional-quality office properties in the U.S. FSP's strategy is to invest in select urban infill and central business district (CBD) properties, with primary emphasis on our five core markets of Atlanta, Dallas, Denver, Houston, and Minneapolis.

